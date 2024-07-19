Microsoft Windows outage disrupts flight operations in Kerala

Flight operations at various airports in Kerala were disrupted on Friday following the outage of Microsoft’s cloud services.

Three late evening Indigo flights from Thiruvananthapuram have been cancelled: Bangalore (8.55 pm), Hyderabad (10:10 pm), and Chennai (10:45 pm).

Though flights scheduled for morning and afternoon were not cancelled, the shift to manual mode for preparing boarding passes, and the attendant confusions and errors, have caused serious delays.

Advertisement

As a consequence, flights have been delayed from Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Eleven services by different airlines were delayed at Cochin International Airport as the airlines had to resort to manual check-ins. The flights were delayed by 30 minutes to one hour.

Six flights from Cochin airport-6E 695/HYD, IX 1132/1130 BLR, 6E 435/472 BLR, 6E 169/742/ HYD, 6E 144/6922/BLR, 6E 6682/6681 HYD have been cancelled.

Kannur airport authorities said that there was no change in flight timing due to the issue and no flight was cancelled.