Over 60 flights cancelled at Delhi airport amid security measures, operations remain normal

At least 60 domestic flights were cancelled at Delhi Airport on Saturday, even as normal operations continued at one of the country’s busiest airports.

The cancellations were prompted by a directive from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities, which issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).

These notices announced the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations from 9 to 14 May, in view of ongoing military tensions with Pakistan.

In its latest advisory, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that operations are proceeding smoothly.

“Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly as usual. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times could be longer,” DIAL stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media caused panic by falsely claiming an attack on Delhi Airport.

“An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024, and has no connection to the current India–Pakistan situation,” PIB Fact Check clarified.