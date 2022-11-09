MHS to organize 43rd annual seminar on 15 Nov

The Maritime History Society (MHS) is organising its 43rd Annual Seminar on 15 November at the Agastya Auditorium at INHS Asvini, Colaba.

The theme for the day-long seminar is “Exploring the Trajectory of India’s Sea Power”.

With a coastline of over 7500 kms, India has witnessed the sea being the medium of livelihood, exploration as well as annexation since prehistoric times.

The seminar features 10 presenters who will navigate through the historical evolution and application of sea power in India and discuss its implications thereof.

The speakers and moderators include Commodore Dr Srikant Kesnur (Retd), Pramod Kapoor, Captain Raghavendra Mishra (Retd), Captain M Doraibabu, Captain Himadri Das, and others.

The seminar intends to trigger the audience’s curiosity by providing a complete historical overview that might serve as a foundation for establishing a sustainable maritime doctrine, unified maritime policies, and a comprehensive national maritime development plan.

“MHS invites all maritime enthusiasts to attend the seminar on 15 Nov 2022 from 0930h to 1630h. Rights to admission are reserved,” stated Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a press statement.

For registration details, MoD has asked to send an email expressing interest on [email protected]