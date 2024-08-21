MHA writes to West Bengal CS over CISF deployment at RG Kar hospital

The Union Home Ministry has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary regarding the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where the rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place.

According to sources, it was following the Supreme Court order regarding security of the medical institution by the CAPF, the MHA on Wednesday wrote to the state’s chief secretary.

On Tuesday , the top court had directed, on a suggestion by the Central government, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take over the security of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Advertisement

The apex court had set up a high-powered National Task Force (NTF) to go into the issues of the safety of the doctors, nurses and other medical professions in the hospitals and medical colleges.

A team of the CAPF led by a senior officer did a survey of the said hospital where the alleged incident of rape and murder of the trainee doctor took place.

For the security of the hospital and the resident doctors, an armed team of the central armed police force will soon be deployed at the campus.

The incident has triggered protests across the country, while Kolkata has also been witnessing strong protests in wake of the incident that has shaken everyone.