MHA seeks President’s approval to prosecute Satyendra Jain

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested the President to give her approval to prosecute former Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain under section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sahita (BNSS).

As per the ED sources, “MHA has requested the President to grant prosecution sanction under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for initiating legal proceedings against Satyendar Kumar Jain, former minister of the Delhi Government”.

“Based on the investigation material received from the Enforcement Directorate, sufficient evidence has been found to prosecute Jain in this case. Therefore, a request has been made for prosecution sanction to proceed with the legal case against him in the court,” it added.

The AAP leader was booked by ED in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and had arrested him in May 2022 and got bail in October 2024.

Jain held the health, power and a few other portfolios when he was taken into ED custody. The CBI had filed a charge sheet in 2018, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other defendants. Jain was accused of amassing assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving as a Minister in the Delhi government from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

The probe agency has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.