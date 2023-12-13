MHA orders probe into Parliament security breach, CRPF DG to head Enquiry Committee

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday formed an Enquiry Committee to investigate the Parliament security breach incident following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Enquiry Committee will be headed by CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh and comprise members from other security agencies, the MHA said in a statement.

“On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts,” the statement read.

The committee has been tasked to investigate the reasons behind the breach and identify the lapses. It will also recommend suggestions on improving the security in the Parliament complex.

“Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” the MHA statement added.

The development comes hours after a major security breach in which two men disguised as visitors jumped into the well of the House from the visitor’s gallery and set of smoke canisters.

The breach triggered panic in the house and prompted the Speaker to abruptly adjourn the House proceedings.

The intruders were overpowered by the MPs and later taken into custody by Delhi police.

Dramatic visuals captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the House showed one of the accused jumping from table to table as MPs try to capture him. Soon, pictures of the Lok Sabha covered in a yellow colour smoke also emerged on social media.

The police have nabbed at least five people and trying to locate the sixth accused who helped the intruders and their two other associates detained from outside the Parliament building.