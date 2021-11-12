MGH terrorist tasked suicide attack in Srinagar among 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir

In an overnight operation, security forces gunned down three top terrorists including one belonging to Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind outfit who was tasked to carry out a suicide attack in Srinagar.

The three terrorists belonging to Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were neutralized in two separate encounters in Srinagar and south Kashmir’s Kulgam, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.

Joint teams of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police were engaged in these encounters. The terrorist killed in the Srinagar encounter has been identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew in Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind.

He was a relative of one of the accused of the Lethpora (Pulwama) terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. He was assigned to carry out a fidayeen attack but got killed before doing that, said the IGP.

An AK rifle along with ammunition has been recovered from him

The IGP said that among the two terrorists gunned down in the overnight encounter in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam, one Shiraz Molvi was district commander of HM. He was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and several civilian killings.

The other terrorist has been identified as Yawar Bhat. The IGP described their killing as a big success for the security forces.