In a big relief to daily commuters, Delhi Metro and other Metro services are expected to resume soon in the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tonight issued its much-awaited Unlock4 guidelines, which said that Metro trains will be allowed to operate from 7th September, in a graded manner, in consultation with the MHA.

The guidelines which extend the lockdown till 30th September, opens up more activities outside the Containment Zones. There will be strict enforcement of the lockdown in the Containment Zones.

The Unlock 4 comes into effect from 1 September. The guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and after extensive consultations with various Central Ministries and Departments.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21 September 2020.

Such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer. Open air theatres will also be permitted to open with effect from 21 September.

After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30 September.

Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. From 21 September, as per the procedures prescribed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the States and Union Territories may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and tele-counselling and related work.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and other selected centres.

The guidelines also say that state and UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (at state, district, sub-division, city or village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central government.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

The National Directives for Covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.