Mehbooba welcomes Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a ‘great step’

Calling it a “great step”, the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve the Women’s Reservation Bill for discussion in Parliament.

In an X post on Tuesday, Mehbooba said: “Having navigated the rough terrain of a predominantly male political landscape myself, I am happy to see that finally the Women Reservation Bill will become a reality. Despite constituting half of the population, we are grossly underrepresented. It’s a great step.”

On Monday, the Cabinet approved the Women’s Reservation Bill, which the Union law minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, introduced on Tuesday in the ongoing special session of Parliament.

Mehbooba, whose coalition government in J&K collapsed after the BJP withdrew its support in 2018, said it was never too late to pass the bill in Parliament as women face a lot of challenges in the male-dominated political scene. She said, “It is a good step. Though quite late, but never too late. I, being a woman myself, have gone through a lot and you have to face a lot of challenges in a male-dominated political scene.”