Mehbooba, Lone sharpen attack on Omar over conflicting statements by NC & Congress on restoration of Article 370

Sharpening her attack at the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government after conflicting statements on the restoration of Article 370, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the government to clarify its position on the issue on which a resolution was passed in the recent Assembly session in Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Budgam district, Mehbooba expressed dissatisfaction with the resolution, stating that it failed to address the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.

“The government, with its 50-member majority, should have raised its voice clearly and unequivocally condemned the events of 2019 when the BJP government not only scrapped Article 370 but also split J&K state into two Union Territories. Instead, the resolution seemed like a surrender, leaving the public with more questions than answers,” she said.

On NC and Congress at odds over the issue of restoration of Article 370, Mehbooba said, “The current government has been given a huge mandate by the public. They have trusted this government. Article 370 is a sentimental issue for the people of J&K. Their sentiments are attached to this. I think NC and Congress should make it clear that when the resolution was brought in, nothing was stated clearly. They mentioned Article 370 very discreetly. A government that has 50 members in the Assembly should have spoken about this with pride. They should have condemned this on 5 August 2019 but they did not do it. The manner in which they mentioned Article 370, it seemed that they were ashamed and surrendering. Congress stated that the resolution for statehood, and not Article 370, has created several questions in the minds of people. The government should make it clear,” she added.

Meanwhile, People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone also sought clarification from the ruling NC after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that his party never talked about restoration of Article 370.

“Now even the All India president of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge has clarified that they never talked about getting Article 370 back. Do the people of J&K not even deserve clarification from the National Conference,” Lone wrote on X.

“Seems we all will have to learn English from the basics. Different interpretations for three sentences in the resolution brought by NC. Either Only NC people know their English well or they are lying through their teeth, which they have been adept at for the last 7 decades,” he said.

“Let it be clear. The resolution is akin to rubbing salt in the wounds of the people,” Lone said.

“We voted for it. But immediately gave a call to reinforce it,” he added.