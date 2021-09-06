Mehbooba accuses Govt of turning Kashmir into open air jail

Reacting to the police booking some relatives of hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani for draping his body in the Pakistani flag, former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the government of turning Kashmir into an open-air prison where a family isn’t allowed to mourn and bid a final farewell as per their wishes.

Mehbooba tweeted; “Booking Geelani Sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India’s Naya Kashmir”.

The police on Saturday said that an FIR has been registered against some relatives of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who draped his body in a Pakistani flag and raised anti-India slogans. The incident happened on the night of 2 September when Geelani died at his residence in Srinagar.

Police said that a general FIR has been registered in the Budgam district against miscreants and other elements who raised anti-national slogans and resorted to other anti-national activities (putting Pakistani flag on body) after the separatist leader’s death.

Kashmir valley continued to observe shut down for the fourth consecutive day to mourn the death of Geelani.

Meanwhile, having restored telephony, except mobile internet, in the valley after keeping it suspended for two days as a precautionary measure after the death of Geelani, the authorities are facing the menace of rumour mill working overtime as a result of which the mobile internet services might remain suspended at least till 6 September. A few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news. We are observing it, maintaining evidence and appropriate actions shall be taken against them, warned the police.

Several social media platforms including Kashmir Media Service which are running from Pakistan have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturb the situation. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar appealed to the general public not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

The situation on Sunday remained peaceful. Dozens of miscreants who indulged in stone-pelting in the Narkara area of Budgam district have been arrested.