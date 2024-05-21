Meghalaya surpasses national average in combating drug abuse

The Meghalaya government has successfully combated drug abuse with a 20 per cent success rate, which is above the national average of 5 per cent.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the collaborative efforts of self-help groups (SHGs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and traditional institutions, have helped in combating the menace of drug abuse in the state.

He emphasized the need for increased interaction and coordination among various departments to enhance the fight against drug abuse, particularly at entry points for the state.

He highlighted the importance of boosting the manpower and efficiency of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in this area, noting that recruitment of police and home guards for anti-narcotics activities is currently in progress.

After meeting with the Dorbar, Lyngdoh praised their efforts in providing accommodation, counseling, and livelihood programmes to help drug addicts come out of the addiction.

These initiatives, supported by the government, offer guidance to residents on coping with post-addiction challenges.

With over 12 lakh male and female drug users, Meghalaya continues to employ a multifaceted approach, including community involvement, to help addicts overcome harmful habits.

The Mawlai Town Dorbar is the first traditional institution to come forward and openly offered its support to the government in its fight against drug menace, by providing a space for setting up the rehabilitation centre.