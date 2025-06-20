Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam’s childhood friend under probe net

In yet another twist in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the alleged friend of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of conspiring to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has come to the fore, with the victim’s family raising the clamour to bring her into the probe net.

Raja’s brother Vipin said on Friday that they have heard of Alpana’s name, and she is the childhood friend of Sonam. He alleged that Alpana could be deeply involved with Sonam in hatching the conspiracy to murder Raja.

Vipin, nonetheless, informed that Alpana is not present at her house in Indore.

Meanwhile, the three-member team of the Meghalaya Police is still camping in Indore, and they are carrying out questioning and investigations.

With a new name emerging, the Madhya Pradesh Police is also trying to ascertain the identity of this girl, and attempts are on to locate her.

Even as the Meghalaya Police has almost determined the number of accused involved in the act of Raja’s murder, but several questions still remain to be answered regarding the exact number of people involved in hatching the conspiracy of the entire event.

Vipin Raghuvanshi reiterated his demand for a narco test on Sonam. “We continue to demand Sonam’s narco test, as we believe this will enable us to know the reason why she murdered our brother,” Vipin maintained.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman of Indore, got married to Sonam Raghuvanshi (25), also of Indore, on 11 May. They reached Shillong in Meghalaya on 20 May, for their honeymoon.

However, both went missing on 23 May. Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area on 2 June.

The Meghalaya police registered a case of murder and launched investigations.

Meanwhile, Sonam remained missing for the next seven days despite extensive search operations.

In the wee hours of 9 June, Sonam was located at a dhaba at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. She was initially detained and subsequently arrested, on suspicion of being the main mastermind behind her husband’s murder.

Following that, four more accused were arrested, including three suspected hired killers from Indore and Bina in Madhya Pradesh, and another suspect from Uttar Pradesh.

The Meghalaya police took all the four men, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput, on transit remand from a court at Indore and reached Shillong late night on 10 June.