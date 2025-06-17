Meghalaya honeymoon murder: SIT takes Raja’s wife Sonam, other accused to Sohra to recreate crime scene

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police, probing the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Tuesday, took his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused to Sohra for the crime scene recreation.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who was in Meghalaya for his honeymoon with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, was brutally killed in serene Weisawdong by three men in a chilling plot allegedly orchestrated by his spouse and her suspected lover and co-accused Raj Kushwaha.

Speaking about the SIT probe in the case, Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, expressed satisfaction, saying the Meghalaya police is working well to deliver justice, but demanded that the accused be punished.

“Meghalaya Police is working well to deliver justice to Raja..But they will do the investigation, then produce them before a court, and they will get bail. So, it is better they should have an encounter with them,” he said, adding he will ask Sonam why she killed Raja if he came face to face with her.

In contrast, Raja’s second brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, demanded life imprisonment until death for Sonam.

“I am very satisfied with the investigation being done by Meghalaya Police. Meghalaya was defamed due to Sonam Raghuvanshi. I appeal to the government to award life imprisonment until death to Sonam,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Sachin had suggested Sonam’s parents could also be involved in the murder and demanded a narco test of Sonam and her family.

The accused wife, her lover, and the other three accused are currently in Meghalaya police custody. The police have claimed to have cracked the case and are now tying up the loose ends before submitting a charge sheet in the case.