Wife among 4 accused in chilling Meghalaya murder, Police claim to have cracked case in 7 days

In a sensational development that has shocked the nation, the Meghalaya Police claim to have cracked the murder case of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi within just seven days of the discovery of his body.

Raja, who was on his honeymoon with his wife Sonam in the picturesque hills of Meghalaya, was allegedly murdered in a cold-blooded plot orchestrated by his own spouse.

The case, initially a missing persons’ mystery, took a sinister turn when Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls, a popular trekking destination near Cherrapunjee.

The couple, who had married on May 11, were reported missing on May 24 after their rented scooter was discovered abandoned along the Shillong–Sohra road. Local villagers and guides last saw them a day earlier, on May 23, when they left their homestay in Nongriat accompanied by three unfamiliar men.

As part of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, police scoured the region and recovered Raja’s blood-stained clothes, a raincoat, and a weapon near the site. The mounting evidence indicated foul play and prompted Meghalaya Police to extend their investigation across state lines.

What followed was a swift, multi-state operation. Within days, three men allegedly hired to carry out the murder were arrested in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In a dramatic twist, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She is believed to have planned the murder and hired the assailants in advance of their honeymoon, making it a meticulously executed conspiracy, according to senior police officials.

Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, confirmed the breakthrough, stating that Sonam allegedly lured Raja to a remote trekking path where the hired killers were already waiting. “It was a pre-planned murder disguised as a romantic getaway,” Nongrang told reporters. A fourth accused is still absconding, and a manhunt is underway.

The crime’s chilling nature has stunned Raja’s and Sonam’s families. While Raja’s relatives are demanding justice and full disclosure of the murder motive, Sonam’s father has claimed his daughter was innocent and has been framed. He has called for a CBI inquiry into the case, a demand echoed by members of Raja’s family as well.

The case has drawn national attention not just for the brutal betrayal, but also for the Meghalaya Police’s swift and coordinated response.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the force for the timely arrests and professional conduct, calling it “a major breakthrough.”

“Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice” Sangma tweeted on Monday.