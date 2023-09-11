Meghalaya govt’s major push to improve healthcare system

The Conrad Sangm-led National People’s Party (NPP) alliance government in Meghalaya is giving a major push to the healthcare sector in the state.

As part of this endeavor, plans are afoot to establish three medical colleges, strategically located in Shillong, Tura, and Ri Bhoi District.

These initiatives were solidified during a recent Cabinet meeting, where a comprehensive roadmap for the immediate execution of these projects was formulated.

Advertisement

To oversee the implementation, a dedicated committee has been assembled, and a comprehensive proposal outlining the setup and operationalization of these medical colleges has been put forth.

The Shillong Medical College, operating under the purview of the Health Department, is actively exploring ways to maximise its current assets, including the utilization of the Civil Hospital, Shillong, and Ganesh Das Hospital.

Additionally, efforts are being made to tap into the expertise of specialist doctors and other healthcare professionals who could potentially serve as faculty members.

Meanwhile, significant progress is being made at the Tura Medical College. The Health Department is in the final stages of refining operational details and allocating human resources.

The government is also considering a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aiming to collaborate with esteemed medical institutions to facilitate the seamless functioning of the college.

On a different front, the third medical institution, P A Sangma International Medical College, situated in Ri Bhoi District, is a private initiative spearheaded by the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Furthermore, a significant development has emerged with the cabinet’s approval of the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB).

This institution is set to play a pivotal role in recruiting professionals across various medical disciplines, encompassing Allopathy Doctors, AYUSH physicians, dental surgeons, and nurses.