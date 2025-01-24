Meghalaya destroys drugs worth Rs 53.86 crore, reaffirms commitment to fighting drug menace

In a major crackdown on drug abuse, the Meghalaya government has destroyed narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 53.86 crore.

The operation, conducted at Star Cement Ltd. in Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills district, was spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with the high-level and district-level Drug Disposal Committees of the Meghalaya Police.

Advertisement

The destroyed substances were linked to cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across five districts: East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sangma reaffirmed the state’s commitment to combating drug abuse through the Drug Reduction, Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM).

He emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable youth in their fight against addiction, recognising the devastating impact of drugs on Meghalaya’s younger generation.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong commended the Meghalaya Police and other departments involved in the operation.

He also lauded the efforts of the police in the state’s anti-drug initiatives.

Meghalaya, like many other northeastern states, has witnessed a growing drug abuse problem, exacerbated by its proximity to international borders and trafficking routes.

To tackle this issue, the state launched the DREAM initiative, focusing on prevention, rehabilitation, and strict law enforcement.