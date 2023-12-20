Meghalaya: Dearness allowance and relief for state employees increased

The Meghalaya Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for all categories of State Government employees, pensioners, and family pension holders.

Starting July 1, 2023, the rates will increase to 39 per cent from 36 per cent.

These directives extend to members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, excluding Bungalow Peons, who hold positions in pay levels equivalent to those in the regular establishment/services/posts.

However, if pensioners/family pensioners become employed or re-employed by the State/Central Government, or permanently absorbed in government-related entities like Companies, Corporations, Undertakings, or Autonomous Bodies, their Dearness Relief under these orders will be suspended. Yet, it will be reinstated once their employment/re-employment period ends.

Payments for Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief that involve fractions of 50 paise or more will be rounded up to the nearest rupee, while fractions below 50 paise will be disregarded.

The disbursal of the increased Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief will be deducted from the respective accounts where employees receive their salary and where pensioners/family pension holders receive their pension.