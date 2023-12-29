Meghalaya CM strums guitar in his rock band reunion, delights social media

Social media is abuzz with a video of Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma strumming the guitar to Iron Maiden’s ‘Wasted Years.’

Sangma shared the video on his Instagram handle, showcasing his performance at a cafe in Tura as part of a reunion with his former bandmates from ‘Saga.’

The Chief Minister, once an active member during their college days in Delhi, joined the band for the reunion held at the Roof Top Cafe in Tura earlier this week.

To relive their college days, Sangma energetically performed several numbers from Iron Maiden and other bands. He shared his excitement on social media, posting, “Another rocking night… iron maiden this time…”

The video quickly gained traction, accumulating more than 18,000 views, with numerous comments from his fans and close friends. ‘Wasted Years’ was Iron Maiden’s 14th single, featured in their ‘Somewhere in Time’ album released in 1986.