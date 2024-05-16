Meghalaya CM optimistic about scientific coal mining post LS polls

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that there is a possibility of starting scientific coal mining in the state after the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Sangma said that positive developments have taken place and expressed confidence in the progress of coal mining, indicating that while central government procedures have been completed, certain environmental considerations await resolution at the state level.

The delay in the process, as explained by Chief Minister Sangma, arises from Meghalaya’s unique land tenure system.

The National Green Tribunal issued a blanket ban on transportation and unscientific mining of coal in Meghalaya in 2014.

The Supreme Court has upheld the ban and allowed transportation of assessed and inventories of about 32 lakh MT of coal dumps while the high court is monitoring the activities

Unlike regions where land is government-owned, Meghalaya’s land ownership structure involves miners and landowners, posing challenges in aligning state procedures with centralized norms for land acquisition in mining.

Despite the challenges, Chief Minister Sangma expressed optimism in navigating the process towards a mutually beneficial resolution for all stakeholders.