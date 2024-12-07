Meghalaya BJP MLA slams Assam Government’s beef ban

Meghalaya BJP leader and legislator Sanbor Shullai has strongly condemned the Assam government’s recent decision to prohibit the consumption of beef in hotels and at public spaces, calling it an infringement on the constitutional rights and personal freedom.

The decision by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam amends the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021, further tightening restrictions.

While the Act already prohibits cattle slaughter and the sale of beef in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, or Sikhs, and within a five-kilometer radius of temples or Vaishnavite monasteries (sattras), the new provisions extend the ban to public venues such as hotels and restaurants statewide.

Criticizing the move, Shullai emphasized that the Indian Constitution grants citizens the right to dietary freedom. “The Constitution does not impose restrictions on the consumption of beef or any other food,” he remarked.

“In other countries, people eat snakes, rats, and insects—it’s their choice. Why should beef consumption face restrictions here,” he asked.

Reiterating his opposition, Shullai vowed to block any attempts to impose similar bans in Meghalaya. He disclosed plans to formally address his concerns in a letter to the central BJP leadership and Assam’s Chief Minister.

“I will not allow such a diktat in Meghalaya as long as I live,” Shullai stated, adding, “I have eaten dog meat in the past and continue to do so. Food choices are personal, and no government has the authority to interfere.”

Shullai’s comments come amidst ongoing debates on food habits and religious sensitivities in the Northeast. Assam’s recent amendments echo attempts by right-wing groups to advocate for cow protection across India, including Meghalaya.

Earlier in October, a right-wing organization attempted to stage the “Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra” in Shillong, pushing for a beef ban and promoting the cow as “Mother of the Nation.”

However, the Meghalaya government denied the permission to land in Shillong, preventing a high-profile event.

While the Shankaracharya leading the group symbolically “hoisted” a cow flag mid-flight over Meghalaya, the move sparked outrage among Meghalaya’s political leaders and citizens, highlighting the cultural and religious diversity of the region.

The Assam government’s decision, announced on December 4, continues to face backlash. The move, framed as part of cultural preservation, has ignited fresh debates about individual liberties and communal harmony in the Northeast.