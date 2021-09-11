Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Portugal, Spain

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi is scheduled to visit Portugal and Spain next week in an effort to enhance bilateral ties with the two countries.

The visit will begin on Sunday and will conclude on September 17.

During her trip to Portugal from Sunday to September 14, the Minister will hold bilateral talks with her counterpart Secretary of State for International Affairs and Cooperation Francisco Andre.

She will also meet Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and the Secretary of State for Internationalisation Eurico Brilhante Dias in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A bilateral agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal will be signed.

Lekhi will also meet the Minister of Culture of Portugal, Graca Maria da Fonseca, and the Executive Secretary of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries Zacarias da Costa.

India was admitted as an Associate Observer of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries in July 2021 and is committed to deepening its historic relations with the Lusophone countries.

She will also meet members of the Indian community and attend an event marking the rich cultural heritage of India as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

During her visit to Spain from September 15 to 17, Lekhi will hold discussions with her counterpart, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Angeles Moreno Bau, and meet other senior dignitaries in the Spanish government.

Lekhi will also inaugurate ‘The Beatles and India’ exhibition at Casa de la India, Valladolid, and deliver a talk on India’s Development Cooperation at the Spain India Council Foundation.

She will also interact with Indologists and Indophiles, including ICCR Alumni, and the Indian Community in Spain.

“The visit of the Minister, which is the first in-person official engagement with both countries since the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.