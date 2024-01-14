Meenakshi Lekhi takes part in cleanliness drive at Hanuman Temple

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi took part in a cleanliness drive at the famous Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Sunday as a part of the of the Swachh Teerth campaign in New Delhi.

Minister Lekhi said: “Cleanliness is next to Godliness…Cleanliness is seva and we have gathered here for the same.”

She said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a cleanliness campaign has been launched which will run between January 14-22 across pilgrimage sites and temples.

Lekhi has called upon the people to be a part and contribute in the campaign and also celebrate by lighting Ram Jyoti on January 22.

“Today I did Shramdaan under the SwachhTeerth campaign at the ancient Shri Hanuman Temple located in Connaught Place in my parliamentary constituency,” Lekhi said, taking to social media platform X.

Later during the day, Lekhi reached Tel Mandi area in Paharganj area of Delhi with the Modi government’s guarantee vehicle to apprise people about the schemes of the central government, participating in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.’

She said that for the past nine years, the Modi Government has been dedicated to the all-round development of the poor.

Lekhi interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes and took a pledge with all present at the event to make the country a developed India with the participation of the public in the ongoing Amrit Kaal.

Meanwhile, across the country on Sunday senior BJP leaders including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers took part in the Swachh Teerth campaign that began in the run up to the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya on January 22.