Mechanised forces ready to meet future challenges: Army chief

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande today said that modern and professional Indian mechanised forces were ready to meet future challenges and stand committed to guarding the nation against all threats.

He was speaking at a function at the Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan after presenting the prestigious ‘President’s Standards’ or ‘Nishan’ to four Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army, namely, 49 Armoured Regiment, 51 Armoured Regiment, 53 Armoured Regiment and 54 Armoured Regiment.

The event witnessed an immaculate mounted parade by the four Armoured Regiments along with tanks in all grandeur.

The Armoured Corps is one of the premier combat arms of the Indian Army. Since Independence, the valour, courage and fortitude shown by the Armoured Regiments during the wars have been exceptional.

Gen Pande reviewed the Standard presentation parade and appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions displayed by the Armoured Corps in war and in peace. He commended the Regiments which received the prestigious President’s Standards, for their exemplary service and conveyed his best wishes to the ranks and families.