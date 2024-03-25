MDMK Erode MP continues to be on ventilator support after suicide attempt

Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthy, who attempted suicide after allegedly consuming insecticide, at his residence continued to be on ventilator support on Monday, said his relatives here.

The hospital has not released any medical update on him so far. The sitting Lok Sabha MP from the constituency was rushed to a hospital on Sunday.

The 76-year-old MDMK leader was, according to his close relatives, in acute mental stress after the DMK front denied him the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections he won the seat with a margin of 2,10,618 votes by defeating his nearest AIADMK rival, G.Manimaran.

However, in the upcoming elections MDMK founder leader, Vaiko, pushed for the candidature of his son, Durai Vaiko, and ensured that MDMK got the Tiruchi seat instead of Erode.

The DMK front has fielded a youth leader, K.E. Prakash from Erode instead of Ganeshamurthy.

Prakash is considered to be close to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

MDMK leader and son of Vaiko, Durai Vaiko, who is the party candidate from Tiruchi Lok Sabha seat, paid a visit to the private hospital in Coimbatore and met Ganeshamoorthy. However Durai Vaiko did not speak to the media after the visit.

A close relative of Ganeshamurthy told IANS that Vaiko had not informed him about changes, including the denial of ticket.