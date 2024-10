An absconding accused in the Rs 1814 crore worth mephedrone (MD) drug factory bust of Bhopal, allegedly shot himself in the leg and reached a police station in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh Friday evening.

According to information, the accused Premsukh Patidar was on the run after the drug haul of 907 kg MD from a factory in Bhopal’s Bagroda industrial estate by teams of Gujarat ATS and NCB New Delhi on October 6.

Sources said that Patidar turned up at the Afzalpur police station in Mandsaur with a gunshot wound in his left thigh inflicted with a country-made pistol. The police seized the weapon and admitted him to the district hospital.

According to Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand, the police were searching for Patidar as he is wanted by the NCB and central agencies in connection with the drug haul.

One of the main arrested accused, Harish Aanjana is said to be Premsukh Patidar’s partner. Patidar is allegedly involved in supplying MD and arranging raw materials for the drug’s production.