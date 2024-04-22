MCD to probe Ghazipur landfill fire: Mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said that a probe will be launched into the fire that broke out at the landfill site at Ghazipur in the city.

Oberoi, while taking stock of the situation, told reporters that she had promptly directed the concerned officials on Sunday evening after hearing about the fire that broke out at Ghazipur landfill, asking them to put in all resources available to control the blaze.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal also visited the site to take stock of the situation on Sunday evening and coordinate with the officials dealing with the situation, Oberoi said.

She further said that the situation was under control and better than what it was on Sunday, also thanking the concerned officials and the fire department for being there all night long and bringing the situation under control.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Atishi had also said that the fire incident will be investigated to find out the cause behind the blaze.

According to officials, the fire tenders of Delhi Fire Service attended to the call immediately and continued with the operation throughout the night.

As per fire department, the blaze was under control and the cool down process was underway.

Approximately 30 vehicles of the fire department were engaged in the fire control operation, sources said.

Meanwhile, thick smoke could be seen rising from the site as told by the people passing by and also those who visit past the site on a regular basis.

Reportedly, those living close to the landfill site experienced difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes, likely due to the smoke arising out of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has alleged that it was due to the negligence of MCD the incident took place.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who also visited the site, claimed that there are 25 trommel machines for processing of waste, out of which 13 are faulty, he claimed as per information available with them, which resulted in affecting the waste disposal activities.

Sachdeva claimed that garbage that caught fire also caused the wall on the Murga Mandi side to collapse which further led to the fire intensifying towards Rajveer Colony.