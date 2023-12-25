MCD to keep a strict vigil to contain open biomass burning

In the wake of the rising pollution level, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its efforts to curb pollution in the area under its jurisdiction.

After a detailed analysis of the complaints received on the Green Delhi App (GDA), it has been observed that the open burning incidents are taking place in parks, open lands, banks of drains, road sides, etc. “This analysis has also revealed the vulnerable spots where open biomass/garden waste burning is taking place in various zones of Delhi,” the civic body said on Monday.

In view of this, the MCD has decided to keep strict vigil to contain the incidents of open biomass/ garbage burning, especially in these targeted/identified areas.

As per the analysis, the maximum number of vulnerable areas has been identified in Najafgarh Zone. They are: Mundhela Kalan village, Hari Vihar, Dwarka, Sector 13, Dwarka, Valmiki Vihar, Sector 8, Dwarka, Kapas Hera extension, Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur Industrial area, Bhorgarh, Narela, JJ Cluster colony, Bawana, Prahladpur Rohini and Sawda have been identified where open waste burning is taking place.

In West Zone, Mohan Garden, Mahavir Enclave lI, Madipur, Subhash Nagar, Janakpuri have been identified as vulnerable areas. In other zones too, vulnerable areas have been identified.

The MCD has also deputed night patrolling teams in all the zones to check open garbage burning. The higher authority has directed all the zonal officers to target these areas and control open waste burning.

“The MCD appeals to citizens, not to burn any kind of garbage, leaves, waste plastic, rubber, self-molding compound and such other materials in the open otherwise strict action will be taken against violators,” the civic body said.

“Any such violator may proceed with action as per Section 15 of NGT Act, 2010 for polluting the environment and would be liable to pay a sum of Rs 5,000,” the MCD said.

The MCD is taking stern action against polluters. During the last two months, the MCD teams have issued challans on the grounds of various violations.

From November 2 to December 23, the MCD teams issued 541 open burning challans and imposed fines on defaulters. For violations related to C&D waste norms, 1264 challans have been issued and imposed fine of Rs 2.38 crore.

The MCD teams have also destroyed/seized 1539 unauthorized coal tandoor.