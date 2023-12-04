MCD to install 10,786 CCTV cameras at 786 school sites

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will install 10,786 CCTV cameras at 786 school sites to ensure safety and security of students.

“The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is fully committed to provide an excellent environment to students studying in its schools. Working in this direction, the Education department will install 10,786 CCTV cameras at 786 school sites. These cameras will help in ensuring safety and security of students,” the civic body said on Monday.

The MCD said that this project of installing CCTV cameras will prove to be a milestone which will help in continuous monitoring of vulnerable points in school.

The civic body noted that in today’s time security of students cannot be left solely with humans and the use of latest technology makes this impermeable.

“Each school of the MCD will be installed with IP enabled 10 vandal dome cameras and five bullet cameras. To store the camera recording a hard disk of 2 TB capacity will be attached. In order to connect cameras to the internet 50 MBPS internet connection will also be installed. With the help of internet connection the CCTV cameras can be accessed from anywhere,” it said.

The MCD said the CCTV cameras will have motion sensors and cameras will start recording after detecting any movements, and added that the cameras installed at vulnerable points will have night vision capabilities.

The civic body further said, “The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is providing excellent education and excellent services to students studying in its schools. Students studying in MCD school get nutritious diet based on millets, smart classes, to inculcate feelings of love towards nature, kitchen gardens are developed in schools, to inculcate reading habits amongst students, libraries and reading corners are being set up in schools.”