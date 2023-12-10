MCD organises camps to provide training on geo-tagging process

Days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced that the geo-tagging of properties will be mandatory to avail property tax exemption, the civic body has organised training camps at 200 locations in the city to provide training on geo-tagging process.

“Municipal Corporation of Delhi organised training camps at 200 locations in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday to provide practical training about the geo-tagging process. In these training camps, citizens were made aware about the need and benefits of geo tagging of their properties,” the civic body said on Sunday.

The MCD further said: “The citizens were trained about the process from downloading the mobile app to geo-tagging the property with photos. Also, they were encouraged to geo tag their properties. They were also given information about the Sahbhagita scheme.”

Advertisement

The civic body said it was informed that all those property owners, who are not registered on the property tax portal of MCD, will have to register their properties, generate UPIC and thereafter geo-tag their properties.

If property owners fail to register their properties by January 31, 2024, the MCD will take legal measures to recover tax and also file cases against such defaulters, it said.

It was also informed that MCD has launched a mobile app for geo-tagging of all residential and non-residential properties. Property owners will have to download this mobile app from play store or by visiting the website- http://mcdonline.nic.in/mcdapp.html.

The MCD said it was also informed that geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide location-wise identification of individual properties and enable better provision of service to citizens by the civic body.

It is noteworthy that all the properties under MCD jurisdiction will be registered with the Tax Assessor and Collector Department by December 31, 2023 and geo-tagging of all the properties will also be done by January 30, 2024.