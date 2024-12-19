Mazagon Dock begins construction of Advanced Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard

The Plate Cutting Ceremony for the first of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) and the first of six Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs), being built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), was held in Mumbai, today.

Notably, MDL secured a Rs 2,684 crore contract under the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ initiative to construct these cutting-edge vessels.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as surveillance drones, artificial intelligence for decision-making, an Integrated Bridge System for enhanced maneuverability, and an Integrated Machinery Control System for operational efficiency, these vessels represent a leap forward in maritime capability. Designed, developed, and constructed indigenously, they are a testament to the Government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, boosting India’s defence production capacity.

Upon commissioning, these vessels will significantly strengthen the ICG’s ability to ensure coastal security, safeguard India’s maritime borders, perform search and rescue missions, address emergent security threats, and enforce maritime law across the nation’s extensive maritime domain.