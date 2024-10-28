Indian Coast Guard launches indigenous FPVs ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar’ to bolster maritime security

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on Monday, launched two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) named ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar’, built by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL) with over 60 per cent indigenous content.

These advanced vessels, equipped to protect, monitor, control, and carry out surveillance, enhance the ICG’s ability to safeguard offshore assets and island territories, are part of an eight-FPV contract worth Rs 473 crore.

According to the Ministry of Defence, each FPV spans 52 meters in length, eight meters in breadth, and has a maximum speed of 27 knots. They feature a Controllable Pitch Propeller-based propulsion system and a displacement of 320 tons. The vessels have been designed to meet the specific needs of the ICG, with dual certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping.

Advertisement

For the first time, two vessels were simultaneously launched using a state-of-the-art Ship Lift System. The FPVs were inaugurated and named by Priya Paramesh in the presence of ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani, who commended GSL’s efforts in supporting India’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defense. He also congratulated GSL employees on this achievement, encouraging them to continue their work toward indigenously meeting the Coast Guard’s requirements.

The launch ceremony saw attendance from GSL Chairman and Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, along with senior officials from the Indian Navy, ICG, GSL, and classification societies.