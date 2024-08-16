Mayawati slams PM on his statement on communal civil code

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)supremo Mayawati has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM over his statement on communal civil code.

She said the government should follow secularism as per the intention of the Constitution, this is true patriotism and state religion.

Mayawati wrote on Twitter on Friday, “Is it appropriate for the PM to call the constitutional system of the principle of secularism of equal respect for all religions by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar from the Red Fort yesterday on 78th Independence Day function as ‘communal’? The government should follow secularism as per the intention of the Constitution, this is true patriotism and state religion.

Advertisement

BSP chief also cornered the central government on issues like poverty, inflation and unemployment. She further wrote, not only this, but how right is it that the PM is not able to awaken any new ray of hope among the nearly 125 crore people affected by the burning national problems of the country like immense poverty, unemployment, inflation and backwardness etc.? When will people’s ‘good days’ come, she questioned.

She said that the speech given by the Prime Minister from the Red Fort on Independence Day was very long but very disappointing in terms of protecting the rights of crores of Dalits and tribals regarding reservation etc. whereas after the decision of the Supreme Court dated August 1, 2024, it This is a very special and burning issue.

” The Prime Minister did not even remember the assurance given to the BJP MPs in this regard, whereas the Congress has a big complaint against the SC-ST sections of the country for adopting similar casteist attitude because this party, like the BJP, has also started talking about their sub-categorization and dividing them. Till now he has maintained silence, which is unfair,” she added.