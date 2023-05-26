Mayawati slams Opposition for boycott of new Parliament opening

Breaking her silence on the inauguration of the new Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, , Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Thursday supported the NDA Government’s stand calling on the political parties to rise above politics.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “Whether it was the government of the Congress party at the Center before or now of the BJP, the BSP has always supported them on issues related to the country and public interest with rising above party politics. The inauguration of the new building of Parliament on May 28 is also in this context and I welcome it.”

“The boycott is unfair for not inaugurating the new Parliament by President Draupadi Murmu. The government has made it, so it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with tribal women’s respect. They should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unopposed,” she lambasted the opposition parties, who had announced to boycott the prigrammee.

The BSP chief disclosed, “I have received the invitation for the program of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House, for which I thank and extend my best wishes. But due to my pre-scheduled engagement regarding the continuous review meetings of the party, I will not be able to attend that function.”