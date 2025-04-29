Mayawati seeks full support for her nephew Akash

BSP supremo Mayawati, defending her decision to take back her nephew Akash Anand in the party after expelling him, on Tuesday said leaders who were first removed from the party and then taken back in the party interest, should also be given respect.

She also directed BSP leader Akash Anand to be encouraged and supported in all ways.

In a series of posts on social media, she said it is noted that some people associated with the BSP have come under the influence of their senselessness, negligence or conspiracies of the opposing parties, were removed from the party but were later admitted in the party interest.

“These leaders have sought apology before they were taken back. Since the party has been formed, it has been done several times and this also happens in other parties too,” she said.

She said,” But in the matter of Akash Anand , some selfish and vested interest people, especially some of the Bahujan community, who have made their seperate party and organizations were circulating wrong propaganda to weaken the BSP’s vote bank.”

The BSP chief said ,” the people of the party should be cautious with such opportunistic and selfish elements and now they should also increase their efforts so that they can get engaged in the party’s work. Similarly, all other people who have rejoined the party should also be given full respect, which is in the interest of the party”.