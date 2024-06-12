Mayawati praises govt action on terror attack in Kashmir

Praising the action being taken by the Central government and security forces on the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati advised the Opposition against indulging in politics on the issue.

Mayawati said the recent terrorist strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, in which mostly innocent people of a particular community have been targeted, are very sad and condemnable.

The BSP chief, posting her statement on social media on Wednesday, said whatever steps being taken by the government and security forces to eliminate such terrorist elements it is commendable. The BSP supports this but doing any politics under the guise of this is not appropriate.

On Sunday night, terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir as a result of which the bus went out of control and fell into a ditch killing 10 people on board while injuring 33 others.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in the village Saida Sohal of Hiranagar tehsil of the district Kathua. Security forces have also killed a terrorist.