Mayawati opposes release Anand Mohan

BSP supremo Mayawati has accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government of Bihar of being anti-Dalit and pro-crime by weakening the law to release life term convict Anand Mohan in the killing of dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah in 1994.

In a couple of tweets on Sunday, Mayawati alleged that ‘Nitish government of Bihar has made plans to release mafia Anand Mohan, who is jailed in Krishnaiah’s murder case, by changing the rules.”

She said: “This decision of the Bihar government shows the real face of Nitish Kumar and the Bihar government ‘s anti Dalit attitude.”

The BSP president said that Anand Mohan had been the compulsion of many governments in Bihar in the past but the anti-Dalit and pro-crime work of the Nitish government regarding the murder case of the then DM Krishnaiah of Gopalganj has created a lot of anger in the Dalit society across the country.

She demanded that even if there is some compulsion, the Bihar government must reconsider it.

According to the incident of 1994, the DM of Gopalganj in Bihar was lynched to death by a mob led by Anand Mohan in Muzaffarpur during the funeral of criminal Chotan Shukla, who was killed in a police encounter. Later the court awarded life term to Anand Mohan.

G Krishnaiah, a Dalit from Andhra Pradesh, was an IAS officer of 1985 batch and was just 37 years of age when he was killed by the mob. He was serving as DM of Gopalganj, the home district of the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.