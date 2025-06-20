Mayawati demands SIT and Vigilance probe into corruption in UP Govt transfers

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has demanded that cases of corruption related to government transfers in Uttar Pradesh be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Vigilance Department. She has also urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against those found guilty.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Mayawati said that corruption in the transfer process across various departments must be thoroughly investigated.

“Like in most states of the country, in Uttar Pradesh too, there is a persistent discussion about transfers being marred by allegations of corruption and vested interests at all levels in various departments. The Chief Minister should not only activate the anti-corruption department by taking serious cognizance of such reports, but it is also necessary to initiate systematic reforms by setting up a time-bound SIT,” Mayawati said.

“It is important that the UP Chief Minister takes prompt and stringent action against corruption in the government and the malicious arbitrariness of officials,” she added.

According to reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already taken strong action following complaints of large-scale monetary transactions in the transfer of employees within the stamps and registration departments. He has removed Inspector General of Stamps (IG Stamp), Sameer Verma, and cancelled all 210 transfers made by him.

The action was taken after Minister of State for Stamp and Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister alleging corruption in the transfers made by the IG Stamp. The Chief Minister has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.