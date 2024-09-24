Mayawati attacks Congress on reservation, caste census

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday continued her attack on the Congress regarding reservation and caste census.

She said that the policy of Congress and Rahul Gandhi regarding reservation is vague and duplicitous.

Mayawati wrote on social media X that the Congress government did not conduct caste census while being at the Centre but now raising voice regarding caste census after being out of power, if this is not hypocrisy then what is it?

She also said that the SC/ST/OBC reservation policy of Congress and Rahul Gandhi is vague, hypocritical and deceitful.

“They support reservation for their votes in the country and advocate increasing it above 50 percent, and talk about abolishing the reservation in the abroad. People should be aware of this double standards of Congress and Rahul Gandhi,” she said.

Mayawati said that it is also true that the Congress government at the Center had not implemented the Mandal Commission report related to OBC reservation.

She further alleged that the Congress also did not allow the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill brought in the Parliament to make reservation in promotion for SC/ST effective, which is still pending.

“In this case, his government did not argue properly in the court. People should also be aware of anti-reservation Congress and other parties,” she alleged.