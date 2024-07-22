Maternal mortality rate declines, women beneficiaries in PMJAY spike: Survey

Over the past few years, healthcare has become more affordable and accessible for the general public, as noted by the National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates, states the Economic Survey 2023-2024.

The Survey highlights that the latest NHA estimates for FY20 show an increase in the share of Government Health Expenditure (GHE) in the total GDP as well as the share of GHE in Total Health Expenditure (THE).

The Economic Survey underscores improvements in key health indicators such as Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), declining from 39 per 1000 live births in 2013 to 28 per 1000 live births in 2020, and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) declining from 167 per lakh live births in 2014 to 97 per lakh live births in 2020.

Advertisement

Further, the Economic Survey points out that over the years, the share of primary healthcare expenditure has increased from 51.3% of GHE in FY15 to 55.9% of GHE in FY20. The share of primary and secondary care in the GHE rose from 73.2% in FY15 to 85.5% in FY20.

On the other hand, the share of primary and secondary care in private health expenditure has declined from 83.0% to 73.7% during the same period, which the Survey attributes to rising tertiary disease burden and utilization of Government facilities for primary healthcare.

It noted a significant increase in the social security expenditure on health, which grew from 5.7% in FY15 to 9.3% in FY20. There was also a decline in out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) as a percentage of Total Health Expenditure (THE) between FY15 and FY20.

Further, is highlighted key initiatives and schemes of the Government to ensure ‘Quality Healthcare for All’.

It said that under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), as of 8th July 2024, 34.73 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been generated and 7.37 crore hospital admissions have been covered by the scheme. Notably, 49% of the beneficiaries of this scheme are women.

Under the PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras, 1965 medicines & 293 surgical equipment are made available at the kendras. It also said that over 300 Amrit pharmacies are operating in different States/UTs.

Ayushman Bhav Campaign held 16.96 lakh wellness, yoga, and meditation sessions with 1.89 crore Tele consultations held, and free drugs availed by 11.64 crore people and free diagnostics services availed by 9.28 crore people.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission created a national digital health ecosystem across the country, and 64.86 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created, the Economic Survey stated.

Nearly 3.06 lakh Health Facility Registries were generated under the ABHA scheme.

Further, 4.06 lakh healthcare professionals, and 39.77 crore health records linked with ABHA.

The Economic Survey also highlighted that the eSanjeevani scheme has served 26.62 crore patients across 128 specialties at 1.25 lakh Health & Wellness Centres, now known as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (as Spokes) through 15,857 hubs, as of 9th July 2024