Massive fire guts textile showroom near Mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode

A major fire broke out at a textile showroom near the Mofussil Bus Stand building in Kozhikode on Sunday evening.

The fire started at around 5 pm in a clothing showroom named Calicut Textiles, located on the third floor. The showroom was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Advertisement

The fire quickly spread to other floors of the building, causing widespread panic. Thick black smoke engulfed the surrounding areas, affecting visibility and alarming residents.

Advertisement

All occupants were safely evacuated from the building. Fortunately, there were no casualties, thanks to the prompt evacuation efforts. Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread from the textile showroom to several nearby shops.

Even after two hours, firefighters were still battling the flames. The District Collector has directed all fire units in the district to rush to the scene. Additional fire units from Karipur Airport have also been deployed to assist in controlling the fire.