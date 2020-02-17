A massive fire broke out on the top floors of the ground plus eight-storied GST Bhavan in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Monday.

The fire, which was classified as a Level III blaze, however, has been brought under control as fire tenders rushed to the site.

At least 16 fire engines and 9 water tankers were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, and further details are awaited, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Media reports earlier claimed that several people were feared trapped inside the building.

The reason as to what led to the fire has not been ascertained yet.

The Mumbai fire brigade is carrying out a search operation of the building alongside the fire fighting operations to check if there are any trapped persons in the building.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had rushed to the GST Bhavan following the news of the incident.