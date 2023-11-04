Maritime security meeting between Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy

The 33rd edition of annual IMBL meeting between the representatives of Navies and Coast Guards of India and Sri Lanka was held onboard INS Sumitra on Friday at the Indo – Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Line off Point Calimere at Palk Bay. The interaction between the counterparts of both countries acts as a forum for the Navies and CGs of the two countries to further enhance ties and synergy in operations.

The Sri Lankan delegation was headed by RAdm BAKS Banagoda, Commander North Central Naval Area (NCNA), Sri Lanka Navy. The Indian delegation was headed by the RAdm Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA).

Representative from Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Defence Advisor to the High Commission of India in Colombo and other senior officers from both countries also participated.

Advertisement

During the meeting, attendees from both the Navies and Coast Guard discussed maritime security in the Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar region, safety of fishermen, measures to curtail trafficking of contraband among other issues. Ways and means to enhance existing communication network and timely sharing of information between the two Navies and Coast Guard aiding in timely actions were also discussed at length.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of mutual cooperation in operations and agreed to take forward the decisions taken, to strengthen the maritime security in area.