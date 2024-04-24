Marijuana worth Rs 1.71 cr seized in West Tripura

Security beefed up in Agartala ahead of PM Modi’s visit on April 17
The West Tripura district administration has also declared a 'no-fly zone' and 'red zone' over the entire city.
The operation culminated in the confiscation of 380 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs 1.71 crore.
Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Customs Department has seized 380 kilogram of marijuana worth Rs 1.71 crore.
“In a collaborative effort between the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, a significant breakthrough was achieved in the fight against drug trafficking. Acting on precise intelligence regarding a substantial stash of marijuana concealed in Mantala, West Tripura district, a joint operation was swiftly launched,” a statement said.
Following the successful operation, the seized marijuana was handed over to the Customs Department in Agartala for further legal proceedings.
