Tension in West Tripura after communal violence; Sec 144 imposed

The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district, effective until August 28, in the wake of communal unrest sparked by the desecration of a Goddess Kali idol in Durganagar village.

The unrest began on Sunday night when a group of miscreants vandalized the village, setting houses ablaze and targeting members of the minority community after discovering the damaged idol.

According to police reports, the attackers destroyed several homes, torched vehicles, and harmed livestock, with around 10 to 12 houses severely impacted.

The administration swiftly responded by deploying a significant security force, successfully bringing the situation under control.

In a precautionary move, the West Tripura District Magistrate issued an order on Monday enforcing Section 144 in the Jirania Sub-division, citing the potential for further disturbances.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people, with exceptions for military and paramilitary forces, police personnel, government employees on emergency duty, and patients requiring urgent medical care. The order, which was issued ex-parte due to the urgency of maintaining public peace, will remain in effect from 1 am on August 26 until 1 am on August 28.