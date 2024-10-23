Maoist ammunition dump busted in Odisha-Andhra border

The Border Security Force (BSF) busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons along the Andhra-Orissa border area in Malkangiri district, said an official on Wednesday.

“Based on specific intelligence, BSF troops from the Company Operating Base Ghanabeda & Gurasethu of 177 Bn BSF, conducted a Special Operation in the vicinity of the Kondakamberu Reserve Forest.

“During a thorough search of the target area, the team discovered a Maoist dump kept inside a plastic drum and buried underneath a tree inside the jungle in the extent of Kondakamberu Reserve Forest near village Arapadar, GP-Andrapalli under PS Limits of Jodambo, Malkangiri”, a statement issued by BSF said.

This has led to recovery and seizure of arms and explosives including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pipe bombs, gelatin sticks.

The IEDs were safely neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad of the Border Security Force (BSF). This region has been a known Maoist stronghold for over a decade, where Maoist cadres and their sympathizers have used the area for shelter and sustenance.

These groups have historically planted IEDs, stored bomb-making materials, and concealed arms in isolated locations to target Security Forces (SFs) and police personnel operating in the region.

The BSF is actively conducting operations in Malkangiri district, maintaining a strong presence and bolstering the sense of security among local residents.

The recovery of the IED will definitely demoralize Maoist sympathizers still active in the area, while also encouraging the Security Forces to intensify their efforts. Following this discovery, further combing and search operations are underway in the region, BSF added.