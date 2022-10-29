Ammunition dump of Maoists unearthed on Odisha-Andhra border

Odisha police, in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF), have busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons at Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected area in the Malkangiri district of Odisha bordering Andhra Pradesh.

“Acting on intelligence tipoff, an intensive search and area domination was conducted by the Malkangiri Police and the BSF in the bordering area of Odisha-Andhra under Jodambo Police Station jurisdiction, resulting in uncovering of a major Maoist dump near the jungle area of village Kusumput on Friday,” the police said in a statement.

The discovery led to the recovery and seizure of huge quantities of arms, explosives, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and other incriminating articles. It is suspected that the arms and ammunition were intended to target civilians and security forces.

The seized articles included among other things 970 gelatin sticks (explosive), two 303 rifles, two gas guns, four country-made guns, two Tiffin IEDs (weighing 2 Kg), one HE grenade, and twenty detonators.

The discovery is a major jolt to the Maoists in the area involved in subversive anti-national activities. It is being suspected that the explosives, along with other articles, belong to the Maoist cadres of the outlawed Andhra Orissa Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZ).

Further combing and search operations are going on in the area.