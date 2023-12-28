BSF busts Maoist ammunition dump in Odisha

The Border Security Force on Thursday busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected Malkangiri district.

During the operation, the BSF troops from 142 Battalion BSF successfully tracked and recovered two Maoist dumps strategically hidden in the dense jungle and rock cavities of Bejangiwada Reserve Forest.

The recovered items include improvised grenades, detonators, Cordtex wire, gelatin sticks, safety fuse, and other Maoist-related paraphernalia. These discoveries significantly disrupt the Maoists’ capabilities, denting their strategy and impacting their operational potential in the region, BSF said in an official statement.

Advertisement

BSF on the basis of specific information, conducted an operation on Thursday in the Bejangiwada Reserve Forest area near the Allurkota village along the Sileru River, situated on the reverse slope of Bejangiwada Reserve Forest, under Kalimela police station jurisdiction of Malkangiri district.

This successful operation is a testament to the BSF’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the highly Naxal-affected district of Malkangiri in South Odisha. The diligent efforts of the BSF troops have not only thwarted potential threats but have also dealt a severe blow to the Maoists’ infrastructure.

Maoist outfits would keep Improvised Explosive Devices, Arms & IED making materials at isolated places to be used against the Security Forced and Police operating in these areas.

Earlier this area used to come under domination of Maoists and their sympathisers. The Maoist outfits would keep IED making materials in isolated and secluded places to prepare IEDs to be used against the security forces and police operating in these areas. BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for security forces as well as locals.