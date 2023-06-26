Follow Us:

Many Telangana leaders likely to join Cong

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 26, 2023 11:09 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Former Telangana Minister and five-time MLA Jupally Krishna Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and other leaders on Monday announced their decision to join the Congress.
According to sources, they announced their decision after meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.
Krishna Rao and Srinivasa Reddy along with their followers and some other leaders, will formally join the Congress at a public meeting to be addressed by Gandhi in Khammam district on July 2, said sources.

