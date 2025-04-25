Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship with Baba Ramdev

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, joined renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev to inaugurate the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship in a grand ceremony.

The event marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to promote yoga as a competitive sport on the global stage.

Mansukh Mandaviya took to X (formerly Twitter), describing yoga as “India’s invaluable gift to the world.” He emphasized that the championship aims to elevate Yogasana as a serious sport, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage while contributing to the health and wellness of individuals across the world.

His tweet read, “Yoga is India’s priceless gift to the world. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to globalize yoga, this event will help take Yogasana sports to new heights.”

The 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship, a first-of-its-kind initiative, highlights the growing interest in the discipline of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for athletes from across Asia to demonstrate their skills in various poses and asanas while adhering to the principles of balance, flexibility, and discipline that yoga embodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in globalizing yoga, pushing for its integration into mainstream culture worldwide. The government’s focus on promoting yoga as both a spiritual practice and a sport aligns with broader health objectives aimed at improving the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of individuals.

The government has also taken various steps, including the declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day, to further the global recognition of yoga’s benefits.

Yoga, widely practiced for its holistic health benefits, has gained global acclaim for its positive impact on the body and mind. Some of the key benefits of yoga include increased flexibility, improved muscle strength, better posture, enhanced concentration, and a reduction in stress levels.

By promoting both physical and mental well-being, yoga contributes to reducing the risk of chronic diseases like hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes. Additionally, yoga practices can help individuals develop mindfulness, enabling them to manage stress and emotional turbulence more effectively.